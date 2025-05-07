Minority group urges CM to act on Budget allocation

With the buzz around the Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre (JDCC) swirling not just across West Bengal but even in neighbouring states, the United Guardian Council (UGC), a joint platform of non-political mass organisations representing minority communities, has stepped forward with a heartfelt appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an open letter issued by its Central Committee, the UGC has requested the prompt implementation of this year’s budgetary allocation meant for the state’s minority communities.

“We are genuinely impressed by the recent initiative to build the Jagannath Dham and establish a cultural society in Digha at a cost of Rs 250 crore,” the Council wrote. “The swift execution of this project has added a vibrant dimension to the state’s tourism, cultural fabric, and religious heritage. We offer our heartfelt congratulations and thanks to you for this remarkable success.”

However, the letter gently shifts tone to raise a pressing concern.

“This year’s state budget earmarked Rs 20 crore for six officially recognised minority communities in West Bengal. Though modest, we attempted to track how and where this sum has been used—but found no details. If the funds remain unspent, we humbly urge that they be put to timely use for the social, cultural, and economic upliftment of minority groups,” the letter stated.

UGC also made a practical and symbolic proposal: “Setting up cultural centres in key parts of Kolkata and Siliguri would greatly benefit minority communities and promote inclusivity.”

The letter further mentioned: “Just as the Jagannath Dham project has captured the imagination of the public, a thoughtful and inclusive initiative for the minority communities—funded through the existing allocation—could become a glowing reflection of West Bengal’s secular spirit.”

With a hopeful tone, the UGC concluded: “We believe, with your kind intervention and effective steps, the message of equal opportunity and justice will resonate among all communities.”