Mayor takes steps to tighten food safety surveillance in Siliguri

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb today held a meeting with food safety officials, enforcement and excise and other related departments and adopted some steps to keep vigilance on food safety and its quality of food even in street food stalls.

After holding a meeting with food safety officials of both Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, mayor Deb told reporters that food safety officials had not looked into the quality of food in street food stalls.

“But we requested them to look into the quality of food and check the materials the street food vendors have been using. Officials used to examine food quality of registered food outlets. But we requested besides registration the food safety officials will look into the quality of food of those vendors surprisingly,” Mr Deb said.

Mr Deb also informed that street food stalls on S F Road, recognised by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, have managed certification from authorities concerned.

Besides, Mr Deb has asked officials to impose restrictions over some bars and shops in two or three areas, which are operating almost all night.

“After receiving complaints from the local people we pointed out the matter to look into the issue. In fact Siliguri people are not habituated with ‘night culture’,” Mr Deb said, adding, “Even some shops selling betel leaf and cigarettes in Jalpai More and Darjeeling More remain open throughout the night. A group of people assembled there. We are receiving complaints of law and order. We would take stern action against them if such cultural does not stop.”