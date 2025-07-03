Lone Cong MP bats for development in Malda, slams BJP, TMC

Under the leadership of South Malda MP Isha Khan Choudhury, the only Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal, the Malda District Congress launched a massive protest on Wednesday, rallying through the town and staging a demonstration in front of the district magistrate’s office.

Thousands of party workers from across the district responded to the Congress call, assembling near Head Post Office More after a large procession. Raising a range of pressing local issues, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the DM, demanding a permanent solution to the riverbank erosion crisis, withdrawal of inflated electricity bills, hospital infrastructure development, abolition of the Waqf Act, resolution of OBC-related matters, and reinstatement of retrenched teachers.

Advertisement

Addressing the crowd, MP Isha Khan Choudhury sharply criticised both the BJP-led central government and the Trinamul Congress-led state government, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the region’s needs. “Neither the BJP nor the TMC has shown any real intention to bring development to Malda,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the erosion crisis in Malda and Murshidabad, Choudhury pointed out that while significant funds were allocated during the UPA regime, the current central government has failed to provide adequate financial support. He also reminded that the Malda airport project, initiated by the state government nearly nine years ago, remains in limbo.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Choudhury said: “This protest is our voice against the pain and suffering of the people of Bengal. There is no justice, no employment. People are being systematically deprived.”

Prominent district leaders including Mustaq Alam, Bhupendranath Haldar, Mottakin Alam, Asif Mehebub, and Al-Beruni also addressed the gathering. The leadership, however, remained firmly under Isha Khan Choudhury, who continues to be the lone Congress voice from Bengal in Parliament.