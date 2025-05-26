Karate talent from across India shines in Darjeeling

The ongoing 2nd ISKF India Shotocup National Karate Championship in Darjeeling has drawn enthusiastic participation from across the country, including teams from the Darjeeling region, various parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and other states.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista graced the championship today, extending his warm congratulations to all participants and commending the ISKF India for its dedicated efforts in promoting karate across India.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Mr Bista said: “Across the world and in India, there is a growing push to promote sports. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government’s Khelo India initiative is nurturing talent from the grassroots and increasing participation, even from remote rural areas.”

Advertisement

Expressing pride in the region’s young athletes, Mr. Bista said, “It fills me with pride to see our youth excelling in different sports and gaining national and international recognition. Their success reflects their hard work and brings honour to both our community and our nation.”

Highlighting the broader value of martial arts, he added, “Karate, like other martial arts, is not just about medals—it fosters discipline, a healthy lifestyle, and inner strength. It builds character, promotes unity, instils national pride, and strengthens the spirit of international camaraderie.”

The championship continues to serve as a platform to celebrate skill, discipline, and sportsmanship among India’s budding martial artists.