Jalpaiguri to commemorate 125 years of Swami Vivekananda’s visit

The year 2025 will be a moment of immense pride and joy for the people of Jalpaiguri, marking 125 years since Swami Vivekananda briefly stopped at the Jalpaiguri Town railway station during his final journey to Darjeeling in August 1901.

“Swamiji had halted here for 40 minutes for a tea break while travelling by the Darjeeling Mail. This town was blessed by the touch of his holy feet,” said Swami Shivapremananda, secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Jalpaiguri.

He added that Swami Vivekananda had also visited Jalpaiguri railway station on three earlier occasions—twice in March 1897 and once in March 1898—during his journeys to Darjeeling. “Back then, the Darjeeling Mail would routinely halt at Jalpaiguri for 40 minutes, allowing passengers to refresh themselves.”

According to Swami Shivapremananda, during one such stop, Swamiji is believed to have shared valuable guidance concerning the education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation of the local tea garden workers. “It is also said that he briefly stayed at a house in the town during one of those visits,” he noted.

To mark the 125th anniversary, the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama is planning a commemorative display at the Jalpaiguri Town railway station. The exhibit will include a photograph of Swamiji, details of his journey, and some of his inspirational sayings. Discussions are ongoing with railway authorities and the local administration to facilitate this tribute.

The ashrama has also appealed to residents: “If anyone possesses authentic published accounts or memoirs regarding Swamiji’s visit to Jalpaiguri, they are requested to contact us at the earliest,” Swami Shivapremananda said.