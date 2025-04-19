Guv visits Malda relief camp, defies Mamata’s appeal

West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Friday afternoon visited Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar, Malda, where over 60 families from Dhulian in Murshidabad have taken shelter following a recent communal clash.

Before heading to Parlalpur, Governor Bose addressed the media briefly, stressing the urgent need for peace. “The objective of my visit is to understand the sentiments, feelings, and needs of the affected people. Based on my interaction with them, priority actions will be taken,” he said.

Yesterday chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Governor not to visit the relief camps.

He also indicated that further plans, including a possible visit to the affected areas in Murshidabad, would be considered after assessing the situation in the camp.

The violence in Dhulian erupted a few days ago during protests against the amendment of the Waqf Act. Fearing for their safety, several families fled to neighbouring Malda district and took refuge in a makeshift relief camp set up at the high school.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday appealed to political leaders and public figures—including the Governor—not to visit the affected areas at this time, citing ongoing confidence-building efforts by the administration.

Despite repeated assurances from officials in Malda and Murshidabad that full police protection would be provided, many among the 61 displaced families remain unwilling to return home, fearing fresh violence.

Tension ahead of Governor’s arrival

Just before Governor Bose’s visit, camp residents erupted in a fierce protest, alleging that the administration was pressuring them to vacate the premises.

According to the families, soon after the NHRC team left, officials began urging them to return home. They further alleged that they were not being allowed to leave the camp or meet visiting relatives, effectively placing them in confinement.

In response to these actions, the camp residents staged a demonstration. Their central demand: the establishment of a permanent Border Security Force (BSF) camp in their area to ensure long-term safety. Only under such protection, they said, they would feel secure enough to return home.

Tensions escalated when the displaced families gheraoed Malda Sadar sub-divisional officer Pankaj Tamang and Kaliachak Block III BDO Sukanta Sikdar, strongly voicing their concerns and demands. Police later intervened to bring the situation under control, according to administrative sources.

Jobless teachers seek Governor’s attention

A group of jobless teachers from Malda gathered outside the Malda Circuit House on Friday afternoon, hoping to meet Governor Dr Bose upon his return from the camp.

The teachers, many of whom lost their jobs following the recent Supreme Court verdict invalidating their appointments, waited with hope, eager to present their case and appeal for relief.

Desperate, the teachers pleaded with police personnel to arrange an appointment. “Please allow us on humanitarian grounds. We’ve already met the chief minister. Now we want to meet the Governor,” they told the officials.