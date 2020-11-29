After joining the BJP yesterday, MLA from Dakshin Cooch Behar Mihir Goswami today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. MP from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik accompanied him to the meeting.

Sources said Mr Goswami discussed issues related to north Bengal and served a memo to Mr Shah, with a to view to developing the region, which is alleged neglected. Talking to reporters in Delhi Mr Goswami said: “What is the expectation of the people from political leaders? They want work from leaders, they expect their responsibility and accountability. But unfortunately, a group of Trinamul leaders, mainly Kolkata-based, who are power-hungry, are busy only in earning.”

Asked to comment, Mr Goswami later said: “If party leaders like Suvendu Adhikari quit the Trinamul Congress, it will suffer a huge loss.” Notably, TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally soon in the area controlled by Mr Adhikari after he stepped down from her Cabinet.

TMC party sources today said that Mr Adhikari will also leave the party soon. On the other hand, Mr Goswami is scheduled to return to Cooch Behar tomorrow to begin his new political innings by keeping an eye on the Assembly elections.

“Eventually, I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, not with any partner, alone, and without any condition. My decision to join the BJP is basically a protest against injustice. A party that is constantly accused of bribery to get jobs or positions, where the word honour is missing, where working for the people is not the real purpose, a party where most leaders are corrupt from the top does not need people like me,” Mr Goswami said in a Facebook post.

“It was important for our backward north Bengal to have the opportunity to speak and work. So I thought it was a kind of holy war,” Mr Goswami said, adding, “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister today. In a short letter, I have drawn the attention of Amit Shah to various criminal activities on the Bangladesh-Bhutan border