Day dedicated to a drug-free future: Sikkim CM

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2025, was observed at Manan Kendra in Gangtok on Thursday with a call to strengthen social reform and build a drug-free Sikkim. The event was attended by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, who dedicated the occasion to collective action against substance abuse.

It was emphasised that substance abuse can no longer be seen as a distant issue, as families and communities across the state are reportedly being impacted, especially the youth. A clear vision for a “Drug-Free Sikkim” was laid out—one driven by empathy, awareness, and sustained community participation.

“The campaign for a drug-free Sikkim is not just a government initiative; it has become a people’s movement rooted in compassion, awareness, and action,” CM Tamang said.

Bold and coordinated steps have been taken by the Sikkim government to combat drug abuse. Regular awareness drives have been launched, rehab admissions have reportedly increased—indicating growing acceptance of recovery—and ‘Drug-Free Cells’ are being established across government offices, with schools expected to follow soon. Nodal Officers have been appointed in every department to ensure focused implementation.

It was highlighted that a wide array of initiatives—from promoting sports, arts, and cultural engagement for youth, to outreach programmes in remote areas by volunteers and peer educators—are being pursued to tackle the root causes of addiction. SCERT’s ‘Nawa Chetna’ module has been implemented to strengthen anti-drug efforts in schools. At the same time, enforcement measures have been intensified by the Sikkim Police and Excise Department to curb trafficking.

Rehabilitation efforts are now being paired with skill development and livelihood support, giving recovering individuals new hope and direction.

CM Tamang reaffirmed the state’s commitment to expand community-based awareness, address mental health challenges in schools, and intervene more urgently in high-risk zones. “Our goal is a fully drug-free Sikkim—one built on empathy, not fear,” he stated.

A direct appeal was made to the youth of Sikkim, who were urged to say a firm no to drugs and a big yes to life. “This is your mission. Support your peers and lead by example—you are the torchbearers of change,” the Chief Minister said.

Gratitude was expressed by the CM to officers, educators, volunteers, artists, NGOs, and community leaders whose ongoing support has been vital to the anti-drug movement. It was also acknowledged that art, music, and literature have served as powerful allies in connecting with and guiding the youth.

Parents, teachers, and communities were urged to stand united in building a Sikkim where opportunity, love, and progress replace addiction and despair.