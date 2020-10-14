At a time when the Trinamul Congress has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divide West Bengal over the Gorkhaland demand issue in Darjeeling Hills, three BJP leaders, including two MPs, today launched an attack on the TMC.

“Keeping an eye on the next Assembly elections, the Trinamul Congress is trying hard to make it a political issue, based on race and religion. We want to go with all, as Darjeeling is not only a part, but is especially the crown of West Bengal,” Hooghly’s BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said in Siliguri.

“The Union Home Ministry is especially looking into the matter seriously. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista is looking after the Hill people, keeping in touch with the home ministry,” Ms Chatterjee said.

According to state BJP leader Sayantan Basu, the BJP is looking into the Hill affairs based on its election manifesto of 2009, 2014 and 2019. “The party has decided to look into their issues sympathetically. Based on the manifesto of 2019, my party has committed to look into the matter of finding a Permanent Political Solution (PPS). PPS does not mean Gorkhaland, and there is no possibility of any division,” he said.

Significantly, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who arrived in Siliguri today, also spoke to reporters and urged them against “going with speculations” over the recent developments on issues related to the Hills.

“Before every election, TMC begins a political game on the Hill issues. Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was set up by TMC, but it has breached the trust,” Mr Bista said, adding, “There is TMC leadership in the Hills and even a Member of the Rajya Sabha. As I go to Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Hill TMC leaders ask me when they will be getting Gorkhaland. As I work in Siliguri, Trinamul leaders asks me to stop any division of Bengal. Trinamul should make its stand clear here.”

Notably, state tourism minister Gautam Deb has recently said that they were ready to give blood, but would never give up an inch of land for Gorkhaland. Mr Deb’s reaction came after the Centre called for tripartite talks to discuss “issues related to the GTA” on 7 October. While the Bimal Gurung camp of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha attended the talks, there was no state government official present in the meeting.

“The Union Home ministry has been looking into the matter. Had the state government taken part in the meeting called by the Centre a few days ago, it would have generated better outcome, but don’t go with speculations over it. It is just the beginning…,” Mr Bista said, as one reporter asked him about the fate of the promised PPS and whether there were chances of a Union Territory being created here.

“Several other serious issues have been resolved and the issue in the Hills will also be resolved,” Mr Bista added.

“A government cannot release huge funds by cheques to a body like the GTA. The recent allotment of Rs 175 crore may be false or may be a payment of arrears,” he added, referring to the state government’s grant of the amount to the GTA recently.

Mr Bista also claimed that the state is allegedly involved in corruption in the utilization of central funds, and also said, “people who are now associated with the GTA use costly cars, though they had nothing earlier.”