BSF foils infiltration, apprehends four Bangladeshi nationals

The Border Security Force (BSF) under North Bengal Frontier on Wednesday foiled multiple infiltration and smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border, apprehending five individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian smuggler.

Acting on specific intelligence, alert troops from the Kishanganj Sector intercepted a group of four—three Bangladeshis and one Indian—in the border area of Uttar Dinajpur while they were attempting to smuggle contraband into Bangladesh. The seized items included 782 bottles of Phensedyl syrup, 1,500 Tapendazole tablets, six Derobin tablets, five mobile phones, and accessories. The arrested individuals were later handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Siliguri, for further investigation.

Advertisement

In a separate incident on the same day, BSF troops from Raiganj Sector apprehended a Bangladeshi national identified as Sujan Ghosh (30), from Dhaka district, while he was attempting to cross the international border near Hili in Dakshin Dinajpur. Two Indian SIM cards and a 64GB memory card were recovered from him. He was handed over to the local police for further probe.

Advertisement

BSF reiterated its commitment to curb cross-border infiltration and smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border.