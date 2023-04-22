BJP slams NBMCH security “lapses”

The BJP today accused the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) authorities of slackness in ensuring security of patients.

Party activists led by Matigara-Naxlabri MLA and president of the Siliguri (Oraganisational) district of the BJP Anandamay Barman, and Phansidewa MLA Durga Murmu, staged a demonstration today at the NBMCH, following an incident where an infant was “stolen” from the ward of the NBMCH yesterday.

A team of police personnel led by assistant commissioner of the detective department Rajen Chhetri visited the ward and examined the CCTV camera footage. They also went to the nearby Kawakhali market as part of the investigations. A scuffle broke out between the police and BJP activists during the demonstration. They had gheraoed the NBMCH superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik till 1.30 am to protest the incident. In a separate party programme, national vice-president of the BJP Dilip Ghosh criticised the incident. “After looting money and jobs, infants are now being stolen,” Mr Ghosh said in Siliguri today.

BJP leaders raised questions on the security at the NBMCH.

“There is no progress in the investigation of the police. We are demanding immediate recovery of the baby. A huge amount of funds is being spent on the installation of CCTV cameras, but there was no monitoring on whether they have been functioning. The role of the nurses concerned, security guards is also under scanner. There has been utter negligence in all aspects. We are demanding a high level probe to ascertain whether there is any nexus between people of such rackets and some NBMCH staff,” Mr Barman said.

Party leaders demanded that steps should be taken against those who were on duty in the ward.

“It is a matter of concern as to how both the electronic and physical surveillance have been compromised with at the principal health institution of north Bengal, which led to the theft of the threeday-old baby. There has been no security for patients at the hospital. Had the NBMCH authorities been alert, such an incident would have been averted. We will launch a bigger movement if the baby is not rescued immediately,” Mr Murmu said.

NBMCH superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik has constituted a five-member inquiry committee headed by the head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics. Mr Mallik said it would submit its report within 48 hours.

He said around 48 CCTV cameras out of the 160 there had malfunctioned.

Meanwhile, Siliguri police commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi said police had started investigations. “We are taking necessary steps,” Mr Chaturvedi said.