Bista seeks Centre’s help over Snake Bridge damage

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on Saturday visited the newly-constructed Loop Bridge on national highway 717A—popularly known as the ‘Snake Bridge’—near Bagrakote in Kalimpong district to inspect reported structural damages. He was accompanied by officials from the national highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

Expressing serious concern, Bista has written to Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking urgent intervention and an independent inquiry into the matter.

Advertisement

“It is extremely alarming that the Loop Bridge has developed structural issues even before its formal inauguration. This raises questions about the design and construction quality and poses a grave threat to public safety, especially with the monsoon approaching the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills,” Bista said.

Advertisement

In his letter to the central minister, Bista has called for a thorough review of the detailed project report (DPR), design specifications, and overall construction quality—not just of the bridge, but the entire adjoining road stretch. He also urged the Centre to initiate an independent probe into the performance of the executing agency to ensure accountability for any lapses.

Highlighting the geographical challenges of the region, Bista noted, “Our Kalimpong-Darjeeling region falls under Seismic Zone IV and receives some of the heaviest rainfall in India, making it highly vulnerable to landslides. NH-717A is envisioned as a vital alternative to NH-10 and is crucial for uninterrupted connectivity to Kalimpong and Sikkim.”

Given the strategic importance of the route, Bista has emphasised the need for immediate remedial measures and focused maintenance work.

He informed that NHIDCL is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the bridge design and surrounding slope stability. “Their top structural engineers are on the job to implement necessary corrective steps to ensure the long-term safety and durability of the bridge,” he said.

Assuring the public, Bista concluded: “This road will not be inaugurated until all concerns related to structural integrity, design, and stability are addressed. Public safety and the sustainability of this critical infrastructure remain our highest priority.”