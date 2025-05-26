Bees attack UP govt officials in Lalitpur; ADM critically injured

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Sikkim on 29 May, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) placed three crucial demands before the Centre during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to information and public relations officials, the demands include: Climate-proofing of NH-10, which suffered severe damage during the South Lhonak Lake flood.

Development of a world-class highway connecting Siliguri to Sikkim to strengthen strategic and economic connectivity.

Support for a multimodal corridor and integrated check post at Chewa Bhanjyang to boost cross-border trade and regional cooperation.

At the meeting, the chief minister also presented ‘Sikkim Vision 2047’, aligning the state’s developmental goals with the national agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047. He expressed confidence in the Centre’s continued support to help realise Sikkim’s transformative roadmap.

Highlighting the state’s ambitious targets, Mr Tamang said Sikkim aims to significantly grow its GSDP and emerge as India’s first Green Capital and Green Destination, grounded in sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth. Key focus areas include village-led development, green cropping, improved regional connectivity, and global collaborations—particularly with ASEAN and East Asia.

The CM also emphasized youth empowerment through skilling and entrepreneurship, with initiatives like the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) aligned with NITI Aayog’s vision. Flagship programs such as SEED (Sikkim Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) and INSPIRES are equipping the state’s youth with global skills and job-readiness. Sector-specific academies are also being established to meet emerging market needs, he added.

Sikkim’s achievements in organic farming, clean energy, and waste management were also highlighted, with the CM reaffirming the state’s commitment to India’s renewable energy goals through the expansion of hydropower and solar initiatives.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in both Sikkim and Alipurduar (North Bengal) to welcome the Prime Minister and ensure smooth execution of his official engagements and public addresses.