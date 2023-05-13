ABVP, TMCP members injured in clash

Tension reigned supreme over a shutdown call at the Siliguri Government Polytechnic today. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had called the bandh at the institute after the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) allegedly assaulted two of their activists on Thursday.

Sources said 18 ABVP members and four TMCP members were injured in the scuffle.

“TMCP attacked two ABVP leaders, Abir Das and myself, in the institute when we were leading a deputation to the authorities yesterday. We called the bandh today to protest the incident,” said joint secretary of the ABVP Siliguri, Aniket Dey Sarkar.

TMCP leaders, however, denied the charges. “Despite the provocation of the ABVP, TMCP activists did not engage in any tussle,” said Darjeeling district TMCP president Tanay Talukdar.