Significant rise in prosecutions against stop line violations in Delhi: Police

Continuing its efforts to enhance road safety and improve the city’s overall traffic scenario by not letting go even small violations unnoticed, Delhi Traffic Police have noted a substantial rise in the number of prosecutions for stopline violations at the traffic signals this year, police said on Sunday.

According to the statistics for the current year so far, it has been revealed that the Delhi Traffic Police booked 237,976 violators for “stop line” violations, which marks a significant increase compared to 2023, when the figure was 180,538.

The increase in such prosecutions clearly highlights the traffic unit’s dedication to ensure traffic laws are followed and people realise the importance of road safety across the city.

Advertisement

The data released by the traffic police indicates that there has been a rise in instances where drivers failed to adhere to stop line regulations, representing an approximate 32 per cent rise in the number of prosecutions for stop line violations compared to the same period last year.

According to a traffic police official, such violations pose a significant risk to pedestrian safety and also disrupt the smooth flow of vehicles.

Making use of latest technology and stepped up vigilance in this regard, the Delhi Traffic Police intensified its efforts to bring down this trend of overlooking and not giving importance to the stop line by many motorists, the police said.

Furthermore, the police also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024.

By identifying the areas with the most frequent traffic violations, this study facilitates targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, the police said.

Enhanced monitoring, including the deployment of automated cameras at major intersections, has played a crucial role in detecting and recording violations, while several awareness campaigns were conducted to educate the public about the importance of stopping at designated lines and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

Other than technological measures, the Traffic Police have ramped up on-ground enforcement, and regular checks and stringent action against offenders are being conducted to deter motorists from breaching stop line rules.

City’s traffic police also urged the people of the city to adhere to traffic regulations, emphasising that stopping at the stop line is not only a legal requirement but also a critical safety measure.

Meanwhile, not only the stop line violations, police have been prosecuting violators over other traffic rules that they failed to follow.