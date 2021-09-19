Sidhu advisor threatens to reveal Captain Amarinder Singh’s ‘secrets’

With outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh dubbing Navjot Singh Sidhu as anti-national, advisor of the Punjab Congress chief on Sunday alleged the veteran leader was targeting Congress high command through Sidhu and threatened to reveal Amarinder’s ‘secrets’ if he continued his tirade against the cricketer-turned-politician.

“I have a 500-page book on Amarinder Singh. If after this he terms Sidhu as anti-national and a friend of Pakistan, I will reveal all I have,” he said speaking to reporters.

Hinting to Amarinder’s closeness to Aroosa Alam a Pakistani defence journalist, known in Punjab as lady friend of the erstwhile Maharaja of Patiala who was a regular at the Chief Minister’s house in Chandigarh, Mustafa said Amarinder is leveling Sidhu as anti-national for hugging Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Bajwa, but he has information up to 40 persons from Pakistan stayed at his Palace in Patiala. “Was it not anti-national ? ” he asked.

Mustafa, whose wife Razia Sultana is a minister in Punjab, said he has many secrets of Amaridner and he even knows the political party he is going to join soon.

The former Director General of Police alleged Amarinder is targeting Gandhi family by singling out Sidhu for his attack. “I am telling Amarinder not to target Gandhi family through Sidhu. He is targeting Sidhu because he wants to target Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra). Sonia Gandhi (Congress chief) used to ignore but Rahul Gandhi can see through a person,” he said.

In a tweet, the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mustafa said he has mountains of information regarding Amarinder’s wrong doings.

“What u know that I know, is not even the tip of the iceberg. I have in my possession a mountain of your wrongdoings with irrefutable proofs,” he said in the tweet.

In another tweet, Mustafa shared a video of a Bollywood song “raj ko raj rehne do.. (It was better to keep a secret a secret)”.

Mustafa was once considered very close to Amarinder Singh. The CM used to often dine at Mustafa’s place. They fell apart after Dinkar Gupta was appointed as the Punjab Police chief. Mustafa along with another IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged Gupta’s appointment in 2019. The state government had appointed Gupta as the Punjab DGP, suppressing the seniority of other IPS officers, including Mustafa.