Shooter arrested for daylight killing of garland businessman in North-East Delhi

In a broad daylight shootout on Bhai Dooj, a garland businessman was killed over a business dispute in North-East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. The shooter was apprehended in the Welcome area soon after the incident.

According to police, the suspect, Ali Hassan—who had changed his name to Ajay Verma after marriage—was also planning to kill the deceased’s wife but was caught before he could act further.

The incident occurred on November 3. Hemant Kumar, a garland businessman, was shot in front of his wife and family members by Ali Hassan, the husband of Kumar’s sister-in-law.

Both men had been embroiled in a long-standing business dispute, and Hasan had been pressuring Hemant to withdraw a legal case against him, said a police official.

The official added that Hassan had changed his name to Ajay Verma in 2005 after his marriage. He initially worked as an auto driver before joining Hemant as a partner in the garland business in 2017.

However, their partnership soured, and they separated in 2019 over financial disagreements. Since then, Hassan had been threatening Hemant and his family. A related case was filed against him in Loni, Ghaziabad, in 2024.

After his arrest in Welcome Colony area, Hassan confessed his intent to harm Hemant’s family members over the ongoing business conflict, police said.