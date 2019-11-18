The state cabinet meeting held here on Monday decided to recommend the Governor to convene Winter Session of HP Vidhan Sabha from 9-14 December at Dharamshala in Kangra district. It will have six sittings.

The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, decided to organize state-level function on completion of two years tenure of the present State Government in Shimla on 27 December 2019.

“The ground breaking ceremony for starting various projects on which MoUs have been signed, would be held on same day in Shimla,” a spokesman here said.

The cabinet gave its approval to make the passing of middle or matriculation from the schools situated in Himachal Pradesh for recruitment in Class-IV posts whereas for Class-III posts, passing of matriculation and 10+2 from the schools/institutions situated in state will also be mandatory.

The spokesman said in order to ensure transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the payment and accounting process for works transactions and to eliminate delay in pairing of payment and receipt instruments, the cabinet decided to bring the transactions works of Forest department under treasury mode throughout the state.

The cabinet gave its nod to notify Mukhya Mantri Dastkar Sahayta Yojna for providing 75 percent grant to Himachal artisans living below poverty line on purchase of new equipments worth Rs 30,000.

“The cabinet okayed to open new Fire substation in Bangana of Una district along with creation and filling up of 23 posts of different categories and purchase of three new vehicles for the Station for its proper functioning,” he said.

It decided to request the Government of India to upgrade Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola, district Kangra to All India Institute of Ayurveda for providing specialized Ayurvedic health services to the people of the state.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its nod to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic pharmacists in Ayurveda department on contact basis out of which 103 posts will be filled up through direct recruitment and 97 posts on batchwise basis.

It also gave its approval to request Government of India for setting up of All India Institute of Homoeopathy in government sector in the state. It also approved opening of Ayurvedic health Centres at Chhaparahan and Delag (Kateru) in Nachan assembly constituency of Mandi district along-with creation and filling up of six posts of different categories to man these centres.

It also decided to fill up three posts of homoeopathic medical officers in Ayurveda department on contract basis.

The Cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventurous Activities Draft Rule, 2019 for ensuring safety of the tourists involved in various adventurous activities.

It also gave its consent to Water Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2019 for encouraging water sports activities in the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to revise the norms for fixing the outlay of catchment area treatment plan in respect of hydro electric projects in the State from existing 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent of the total project cost of all the hydro electric projects having capacity above 10 MW.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its consent to open Sub Tehsil at Sulah in district Kangra along with creation and filling up of seven posts of different categories to run the Sub Tehsil.

The spokesman said he cabinet decided to enact Himachal Pradesh Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Samvardhan Act, 2018 from 1 December 2019 to ensure better care of the Gauvansh besides approving Himachal Pradesh Gaujatya Prajanan Vidheyak, 2019 for the preservation and protection of indigenous cows.

The cabinet decided to provide the annuity (Baar) amount to the winners of gallantry and distinguished award winners each time he/she has won the particular award.

It also decided to enhance the financial assistance being given under Ex-servicemen Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Special Fund to ex-servicemen/widows of soldiers/dependents, who were not getting any pension.