UHF to host Progressive Agri Leadership Summit

Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber in association with Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry(UHF), Nauni, and The Sikkim State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd is organizing the Progressive Leadership Summit 2021 (PALS) at the University main campus in Nauni on 18th December.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Agriculture ministers of three states, Virender Kanwar, HP Agriculture Minister, Jai Prakash Dalal, Haryana Agriculture, Dairy Development and Fisheries minister, and Randeep Singh Nabha, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Food Processing minister will the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Former Agriculture Minister of Haryana and farmer leader Om Prakash Dhankar will also attend the event.

Besides vice-chancellors of four universities, Parvinder Kaushal from UHF Nauni, Dr BR Kamboj, HAU Hisar, Dr GC Sharma, VC SKUAST, Jammu, Dr KP Singh VC MJPRU Bareilly, representatives from the agri-industry, policymakers from the agriculture, fisheries departments from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal will also attend the event.

Technical session on Peri-Urban Agriculture and Policy Exchange for doubling farmers’ income will also be held during the summit. Various departments will be participating in the exhibition which will also have a Livestock display.

The summit will provide a platform for the states to share the flagship schemes and relevant policy initiatives to create an optimum remunerative value chain for farmers and their welfare.

The objective of the summit is to discuss the opportunities available in Peri agriculture and various initiatives undertaken by the government for its promotion.

The globally recognized marketing practices/ strategies, latest technological innovation for the promotion of peri-urban agriculture will be shared along with success stories by FPOs and agripreneurs for motivation and identifying the hand holding stages.

The Krishi Udyami Krishak Ratan Puraskar will also be given to progressive farmers and villages, states, educational organizations, corporates from the agriculture and allied sectors, Farmer Producer Organizations, etc to recognize and motivate the efforts of various stakeholders in the northern states, who are working continuously and relentlessly for the achievement of the sustainable agriculture development.