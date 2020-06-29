Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 70 crore in the tough tribal belt of Pangi in Chamba district online from Shimla today through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said the developmental projects would prove a boon to the people of Pangi area.

He said that he wished to personally visit the area to lay foundation stones of these projects and also take stock of developmental works.

Thakur said that during his last visit to the Pangi area, he inaugurated the College building at Pangi. He said that he had then also announced opening of a separate Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Killar, up-gradation of Government High School Sural to Government Senior Secondary School and opening of Veterinary Dispensary at Udaan Matori.

The Chief Minister said that all the genuine demands of the people of the area would be considered sympathetically. He said that adequate funds would be made available for time-bound completion of the projects. He directed the officers to expedite work of various projects keeping in view the limited working season.

The foundation stones laid by the Chief Minister from Shimla include up-gradation of 17.300 kilometres. Dhawars-Sural-Bhatori Road under PMGSY to be completed by spending an amount of Rs. 12.35 crore, foundation stone of 24 kms. Sach Khas to Towan road to be completed with an expenditure of Rs. 16.02 crore, foundation stone of link road from Saichu to village Chasak to be completed by incurring an amount of Rs 2.25 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of additional accommodation to Government Senior Secondary School, Killar to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.21 crore, laid foundation of additional accommodation Karyuni by spending Rs. 99 lakh, laid the foundation stone of Revenue Bhawan, Killar to be completed by incurring an amount of Rs 2.77 crore, the foundation stone of the new building of Civil Hospital Killar to be completed with an outlay of Rs 18.89 crore and of doctors’ residences at Killar to be completed with an amount of Rs 4.61 crore.

Agriculture and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda hailed the Chief Minister for envisaging keen interest in the development of the tribal areas of the state. He said that it was due to the efforts of the state government that construction work of Rohtang tunnel was nearing completion and would go a long way in providing all-weather connectivity to the landlocked tribal area of Lahaul and Spiti. He said that the communication system has been improved in the tribal areas.