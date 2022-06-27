Tibetan admin advise caution after new Covid death

After one Tibetan community member reported dead due to Coronavirus infection, Amid a slight increase in covid cases in India, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) or Tibetan government in exile (based in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh) on Monday said the threat of Covid-19 has not vanquished as yet and therefore, strict adherence to the covid protective measures must be continued.

The CTA’s Health department additional secretary Jampa Phuntsok said the exile Tibetan community had reported 13 new cases and 1 death this week.

The total count of reported COVID cases of exile Tibetan community stands at 9148, of which 8989 have recovered while 169 had succumbed to the disease, he added.

He stated that the national vaccine drive covered 50291 individuals above 18 years who are completely vaccinated while 250 are partially vaccinated. In Nepal, the tally stands at 7029. As for vaccination status of below 18 years, a total of 2514 individuals are completely vaccinated while 130 are partially vaccinated. In Nepal, around 109 below 18 individuals are vaccinated with both doses. Booster shot in India has been disbursed to 8834 Tibetans and 662 Tibetans in Nepal.

In the view of cases resurgence in India, he informed the central government’s decision to amp up the covid testing drive and genome sequencing.

Among the variants detected till now, it has been determined that BA.2 has a high potential of becoming a dominant variant of concern, he stated further.