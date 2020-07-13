Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan today and presented a documented report of General Election to Lok Sabha-2019 in the state.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh Election department in compiling the important data highlighting Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

He said that in Himachal Pradesh, the Election department was discharging its responsibility with commitment and impartiality. It has not only conducted free and fair elections but has also encouraged voters to participate in large numbers in the electoral process, he added. He said that the SVEEP campaign has played an important role during the Lok Sabha elections – 2019.

Dattatraya said that the state recorded the highest voting percentage of 72.42 in the Lok Sabha elections–2019 for which HP Election department deserved commendation for such a huge turnout. He hoped that the document would inspire everyone to make every election a participatory, inclusive and festive occasion. He said precautions should be taken in the enrolment and deletion process for the election, particularly in the urban areas, he advised. He added that a third party may be engaged in the verification process.

The CEO apprised about the SVEEP activities and said that SVEEP was implemented extensively for motivating and facilitating eligible citizens to enrol and subsequently cast their votes voluntarily. He said that targeted interventions made under SVEEP bore fruitful results, not only in terms of enhanced E.P ratio of 703 and gender ratio of 980 almost to match with the census ratio, but also in terms of the highest voter turnout in the State.

Secretary to Governor, Rakesh Kanwar, Rupali Thakur and Dalip Negi Additional CEO and Neeraj Sharma, OSD were also present on the occasion.