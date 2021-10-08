Sukhbir Badal pays obeisance at Mata Chintpurni temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday paid obeisance at the Mata Chintpurni temple in Amb area of Una district of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of first Navratra.

Badal prayed for the victory of the cause of agitating farmers as well as peace and communal harmony.

Badal, who was accompanied by a small group of senior leaders of the party, also did ‘Kanjak Pujan’ on the occasion.

Mr Badal also interacted freely with devotees who had come to pay their obeisance at the revered temple besides meeting with shopkeepers in the temple premises.

He said it was a singular honour for him to take ‘ashirwarad’ of Maa Chintpurni on the sacred occasion of the first Navratra.

Senior party leaders Anil Joshi, N K Sharma, Harish Rai Dhanda, Pawan Tinu, Jagbir Brar, Kamal Chatley,Jagbir Brar, Sarabjot Singh Sabi, Chandan Grewal, Mohit Gupta and R D Sharma accompanied him.