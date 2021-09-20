Star Anise farming viable in Himalayan states, claims research

Star Anise or ‘Chakri Phool’, a spice widely used in dishes in India and across the world along with usage in ayurvedic, homeopathic and allopathic medicines, can be grown in Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand and North-Eastern states.

The plant can be grown in climatic conditions found in the Himalayan states, says Vikram Sharma, a former member of the Coffee Board of India who completed research on the viability of its farming in the country.

While pitching for its commercial production to increase farmers’ income, Sharma said at present, India imports 25 per cent of the total production of spice that is grown mainly in Japan, Vietnam and China.

“Star Anise which is also known as ‘Badian’ is not only a spice but it is also a great medicine that is used in many ayurvedic, homeopathic and allopathic systems of medicine.

It is also used in many cosmetics where its fruit is used and apart from Indian cuisine, the spice is also used in European and other continental regions,” he added.

He stated that some plants of wild species of Star Anise are also found in Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir region but to date, its commercial production has not been started in the country.

“In my research, I found that the central regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North-East India were suitable for its farming and it can be commercially produced in these areas.

The climate of these regions is highly suitable for it and by starting commercial production, the country can reduce import costs, besides making youth and farmers self-reliant in earning their livelihood,” he said.

Sharma further stated that he had prepared a draft on an integrated agriculture horticulture project through which the farmer will be able to earn throughout the year.

“There will be no need to search for the market as this spice along with Cinnamon, pistachio, avocado and coffee included in the project, are in high demand in India and all of these are imported from foreign countries,” he added.