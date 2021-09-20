Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Shimla

All India Congress Committee chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her son and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Shimla to stay with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her newly built cottage in Chharabara near Mashobra, around 15 km from here.

A state party office bearer on the condition of anonymity said Sonia Gandhi arrived at Chandigarh from Delhi by air early this morning and she reached Chharabara in the noon by road from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is coming from Chandigarh by road after attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to reach Chharabara by 4 pm, the party office-bearer added.

“Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will stay at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cottage till 22 September and it is their personal visit, hence, they will not meet any state party office bearers,” he further stated.

It is worth mentioning here that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and children had arrived at Chharabara two days back and she along with mother Sonia Gandhi regularly visit the place which is located amidst the scenic beauty of deodar trees.

Priyanka’s cottage is located near the President of India’s official summer resort, The Retreat and the iconic hotel, Wildflower Hall.

Priyanka had bought the 4-bigha property in 2007 to build a cottage and it took almost 13 years to complete it.