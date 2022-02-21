SMVDU conclave on Dogri to celebrate International Mother Language Day

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) on Monday organized a one-day conclave on the occasion of International Mother Language Day to celebrate Dogri along with the linguistic diversity of the region.

Stalwarts of Dogri literary world including Narsingh Dev Jamwal, Jitendra Udhampuri, Shiv Nirmohi, Mohan Singh, OP Sharma Vidyarthi, Inderjeet Kesar, Darshan Darshi, Prakash Premi, Dhyaan Singh, Shiv Dev Sushil, and Rajeshwar Singh Raju and renowned artists from across the Jammu region participated in the event.

The recipients of Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awards said they have high hopes from the J&K Administration for giving Dogri its due. They reiterated their request for establishment of an Academy of Dogri language, the opening of Dogri Departments in all Universities, and the promotion of studies in folklore while congratulating SMVDU for organizing the event and showcasing the accumulated Dogri talent on one stage.

Padma Shri Prof. RK Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, asserted the importance of the Dogri language and the need for the promotion of mother tongue for the preservation of our cultural heritage and identity.

Vibrant cultural performances by Subhash Brahmanu, Ajeet Khajuria, and youth icons Sars Bharti, Juhi of “The Duggar siblings”, and students of School of Languages and Literature, SMVDU, enthralled the audience.

The conclave ended with the technical sessions, the theme for which was, ‘Dogri: The Way Forward’. All the dignitaries actively discussed the challenges and achievements of the Dogri language and the approaches to the way forward.

The event also featured ethnic food of Dogra culture, ‘dhaam’.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, SMVDU, Isha Malhotra, Head, School of Languages and Literature, other Deans, Heads of Departments, and officials of J&K Bank were present on the occasion.