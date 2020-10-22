The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) on Wednesday started infrastructural work for 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant at Chausa in Buxar in Bihar.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma today laid foundation of infrastructural works of first boiler of Buxar Thermal Power Plant video conferencing and also inaugurated the newly constructed administrative building at the project site. Informing about the project, Nand Lal Sharma said the project was based on Super Critical Technology, a closed cycle water recirculation system for zero discharge concepts.

“The project will have two units of 660 MW each and generate 9828 million units of electricity annually.

For these two units two boilers are to be erected and the State Transmission Utili ty, Bihar has al ready approved a power evacuation system for this project. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 10,439 crores at January 2018 price levels and it is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited (STPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited,” he added.

He further stated that in terms of the Power Purchase Agreement with the Bihar government of Bihar, the project will provide atleast 85 percent of power generated to the state which will improve the demand supply of power in Bihar.

The project is crucial for the industrial development of Bihar which would also act as a multiplier for employment generation as the project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2,400 persons.

Sharma said although pandemic COVID -19 had greatly impacted construction works worldwide but it will be completed as per originally defined milestones i.e. first unit to be commissioned by June 2023 and second unit by December 2023.

“The project will be an important step towards achieving the shared vision of SJVN of becoming 5,000 MW Company by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW Company by 2040,” he added.

It is worthwhile to mention here SJVN’s present installed capacity is 2016.51 MW and projects of 5674 MW are under various stages of development.

SJVN has a presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes hydro, wind, solar and also in the field of energy transmission.