The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an investment of Rs 1810.56 crore for 210 MegaWatt (MW) Luhri Stage-1 Hydro Electric Project of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, which is being developed on river Satluj in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

This includes budgetary support of Rs 66.19 Crore from Government of India for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing power tariff. Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN Nand Lal Sharma informed that the Luhri Hydro Electric Project was initially envisaged as a single stage project and the MoU with Government of Himachal Pradesh was signed on 27.10.2008.

In March 2015, Government of Himachal Pradesh advised SJVN to review and explore the possibility of executing LHEP as a multi-stage project. Accordingly, the project was redesigned in three stages i.e. 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 HEP, 172 MW Luhri Stage-II HEP & 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP, and all three projects were reallocated to SJVN on 29.08.2017.

Subsequently, in the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, MOUs were signed with the Government of Himachal Pradesh during Rising Himachal Global Investor Meet 2019 for executing these projects on Stand Alone Basis. Sharma apprised that 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 Hydro Electric Project is being developed on river Satluj near Nirath village along NH-05 in district Shimla and Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Build-Own-OperateMaintain (BOOM) basis.

The 210 MW Luhri Stage1 Hydro Electric Project is a run-of-the river scheme with pondage peaking for 3.40 hrs. A Concrete Gravity Dam, 80meter-high 225-meter long and 8-meter-wide, would be constructed, which would create a reservoir of about 6 (Six) Kilometers.

For enabling the construction of the Dam, the flow of the river will be diverted through a 567-meter long Horse Shoe shaped Diversion Tunnel of 10-meter diameter.

The CMD informed that the Discharge of 644 cumecs would be utilized through four intakes which after traversing via four penstocks having 90-meter length would enter the turbines.

For 210 MW Luhri Stage1 Hydro Electric Project, a Dam Toe Power House having two main units of 80 MW & two auxiliary units of 25 MW each is planned on the right bank of river Satluj. The project will generate 758 Million Units of energy annually.

He assured that SJVN has always achieved its targets and is fully committed to complete this project within stipulated time frame of 62 months.

Sharma said the construction activities of the project will result in employment generation for around 2000 persons and socio-economic development of the State. Further, Himachal Pradesh will be benefited with Free Power of around Rs 1050 crore during the Project Life Cycle of 40 years.

The Project Affected Families of the project will be provided with free 100 units of electricity per month for ten (10) years. Besides 1% additional Local Area Development

Fund (about Rs. 3.08) crore per annum, the execution of the project will lead to development of roads & bridges, healthcare services and other local infrastructures.

The project on completion, would reduce 6.1 lakh Tons of carbon dioxide from the environment annually. The power generated from the project will help in grid balancing and will also improve the power supply position. SJVN stands committed to contributing to growth of the nation by providing clean & green power.