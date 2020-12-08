The Shimla-based Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA). The IREDA will provide its services to the SJVN for green energy projects.

The MoU was signed by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) , IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das in the presence of other senior officials on Monday through virtual mode.

CMD, SJVN Ltd. Nand Lal Sharma said that as per MoU, IREDA will undertake techno-financial due diligence of renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation Projects for SJVN. Under the MoU, IREDA will also assist SJVN in developing an action plan to create and acquire renewable energy projects for next 5 years.

Sharma said that SJVN is committed to contribute in realizing the renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 envisaged by the Prime Minister.

The steps in this direction have already been taken and presently SJVN is developing 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project & 100 MW Raghanseda Solar Power Project in Gujarat.

He also emphasised that the partnership of SJVN & IREDA will be long lasting and fruitful for both.

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Dass said, the MoU highlights IREDA’s continuous efforts for the development of the renewable energy sector in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

This is a transformational opportunity for IREDA and SJVN to work together forming a perfect synergy between both the organisations.