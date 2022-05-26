SJVN signs agreement for 1000 MW solar power project in Rajasthan

SJVN on Thursday entered into an agreement with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited for a 1,000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The contract agreement was signed by SJVN Chief General Manager S K Sood, and Vepul Jain, Chief Business Development, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma apprised that this Rs 5,500 crores EPC contract is the country’s biggest solar contract awarded to date. The contract includes end-to-end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to SJVN including the arrangement of land on an outright purchase basis, a power evacuation system up to the ISTS substation, and operation and maintenance of the solar power plant for three years.

SJVN had secured this 1000 MW solar project through the CPSU scheme of the Government of India, he added.

He stated that after commissioning, approximately 2,455 million units in the first year and 56,838 million units of electricity over a period of 25 years will be generated by the project.

With the commissioning of this project, approximately 27,85,077 tonnes of carbon emission is expected to be reduced over the period of 25 years and it is scheduled to be commissioned by May 2024.

Sharma further stated that recent successive additions of new renewable projects in the company’s portfolio show our commitment to empowering the nation by expanding its non-fossil fuel-based energy and decarbonization of the economy.

Presently, SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified and ventured into power transmission and power trading also. Recent project additions are paving the path for achieving SJVN’s shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.