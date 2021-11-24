SJVN, PTC sign MoU to develop products to supply round the clock power

SJVN on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PTC India Limited (formerly known as Power Trading Corporation of India Limited) to collaborate on the development of products to supply Round the Clock (RTC) Power.

The MoU was signed by Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance), SJVN and Rajib Kumar Mishra, Director (BD & Marketing), PTC India Ltd.

After the signing of MoU, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said SJVN and PTC will jointly develop products for supply of renewable power from projects of SJVN bundled with available market capacity for the supply of RTC power to beneficiaries.

PTC will provide portfolio management services to SJVN and the primary objective of this MoU is to facilitate the development of energy mix from renewable energy projects of SJVN for RTC power.

Sharma informed that in terms of the MoU, PTC will provide necessary market information in terms of the availability of merchant power capacity from various sources.

In addition to this, PTC will also study, explore, prepare and submit detailed reports regarding the supply of power from proposed renewable energy projects of SJVN to potential beneficiaries across India, he added.