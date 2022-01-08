SJVN inks MoU for consultancy services on renewable energy projects

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infrastructure Development Corporation, (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) for providing consultancy services in the renewable energy sector.

SJVN and iDeCK will collaborate for the purpose of providing “Consultancy Services” for the Development of Solar/Wind/ Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy projects.

The MoU was signed by RK Gupta, Chief General Manager, Business Development, SJVN, and Ashish Kapoorof iDeCK in the presence of senior officials at New Delhi.

SJVN chairman and managing director N L Sharma said in terms of the MoU signed today, SJVN and iDeCK will explore to identify potential consumers for the purchase of power from various solar/wind/hybrid/battery storage energy projects.

“SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through a competitive bidding process. SJVN has already established its footprints in nine states of India,” he added.