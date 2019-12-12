Shimla, the Queen of Hills on Thursday evening witnessed season’s first snowfall with other famous tourist destinations of Himachal Narkanda, Kufri and Manali too recorded snowfall.

The season’s first snowfall has brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

The snowfall which started in the evening had resulted in cold wave conditions across the state and the lower region of Himachal was witnessing mild to heavy rainfall since last night.

The vehicular traffic in upper areas of Shimla district including Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur district had come to standstill owing to the accumulation of snow on roads.

Over 12 passengers had a narrow escape when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus that was on its way to Rampur from Dharamshala skidded on road owing to snowfall and collided with parapet.

An official state Meteorological department said the snowfall will continue in upper reaches of the state in the coming days and a yellow alert had already been issued.

“A Western Disturbance would remain active in the area and this would bring more rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.