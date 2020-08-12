Prerna Gupta, a resident of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, has been selected as a flying officer in the ground duty operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Prena Gupta has been selected for the post after she cleared her AFCAT last year, besides SSB and five day other examinations and tests at Dehradun in February this year. She would be joining her training course at Air Force Training Center Dundigal in Hyderabad.

Prena Gupta did her schooling from Loreto Convent School Shimla, graduation from Delhi University and later her post graduation from Annamalai University.

Her father Jitender Gupta retired as Naib Tehsildar from state Revenue department and her mother Kamlesh Gupta is working with the office of Regional Provident Fund Commissioner.

Gupta credited her success to her hard work, dedication and continued support from her parents, teachers, friends and her brother Samridh Gupta, who always stood by her.