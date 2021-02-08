The Himachal Pradesh government is implementing National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) under which self help groups (SHGs) are being formed in rural areas, which are said to be playing a leading role in making them self reliant and financially independent.

A state government official said self help groups were being constituted under NRLM to provide financial assistance to women of the state so that they can become self-reliant by adopting the path of self-employment.

“NRLM aims to alleviate rural poverty and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural poor. With this objective, NRLM seeks to promote sustainable community based institutions which would facilitate provision of financial services, economic services and other entitlements to rural poor.

Priority is being accorded to BPL and women of poor families in the self help groups constituted under the NRLM and in these groups 70 percent of women are from BPL families,” he added.

The official said to promote self help groups earn livelihood and to set up any kind of business, the SHGs have been linked to banks and are being provided with loans at seven per cent and four per cent interest.

“In the year 2019-20, about 4,666 self-help groups and 121 rural organizations were constituted in state under NRLM while in 2020-21, 3,384 self help groups and 90 rural organizations have been constituted.

In 2019-20, Rs 1.10 crore was distributed to 4,392 self help groups and a start up fund of about Rs 25 lakh to 57 rural organizations. In 2020-21, an amount of Rs 49 lakh has been distributed to 5,945 self help groups and start up fund of Rs 64 lakh to 143 rural organizations till date,” he said.

He further stated that the Rural Development department was also providing revolving fund and community investment funds to self-help groups to earn livelihood and carry out any type of business. “In year 2019-20, a revolving fund of Rs 4.64 crore has been distributed to 3,043 self help groups and an amount of Rs 1.69 lakh has been distributed as a community investment fund to 282 self help groups.

While in 2020-21, an amount of Rs 5. 24 crore lakh has been distributed among 3,667 self help groups and community investment fund of Rs 78 lakh has been given to 161 self help groups,” he added.

He added the economy of women of the state had been strengthened after being connected with NRLM and the SHGs formation had resulted in social, economic, political upliftment of women.