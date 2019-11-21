Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday said with self-determination, the youth of the State can make Himachal Pradesh drug free and clean.

Addressing the students of JP University at Kandaghat in district Solan, the Governor said it is important for the development of the society that the youth of the Nation stay healthy and educated.

He urged the youth to pledge against drug abuse and motivate their peers as well.

“The youth should understand that drugs not only damage their physical and mental health but also cause economic and social damage. Youth can contribute towards their family and Nation only by maintaining distance from drugs,” he added.

Bandaru Dattatraya advised the students to exercise and meditate regularly to achieve their goals. He said that the students should take inspiration from great personalities and make efforts to achieve their goals.