Security beefed up in Shimla ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Tight security arrangements have been out in place in the capital city of Shimla ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh.

HP police along with SPG officers carried out rehearsal at Mall Road and the Ridge Ground ahead of Modi’s visit tomorrow which has been barricaded for security reasons and took stock of security arrangements today.

In addition, police officials have been deputed near the rally venue and other places which are important from security point of view.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Annandale Ground at Kaithu in Shimla via helicopter from Chandigarh at 10.50 am after which he will arrive at CTO by road.

The state BJP has planned a roadshow from CTO via Mall Road to the Ridge after which he will attend the function which is being organised on completion of eight years of Central government.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to welcome PM Modi and the whole city has been decorated with his posters along with that of CM Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders.

The party has set a target of gathering of 50,000 persons for the PM’s rally and senior party leaders including CM Thakur had gone door to door in all wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation to invite people for the rally.

The party is hoping that the rally will boost poll prospects of BJP in upcoming Shimla MC and assembly elections in the state.