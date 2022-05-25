Rajasthan income tax official’s name crops up in HP police paper leak case

A Tax Assistant with the Rajasthan Income Tax department along with his wife has been found to be involved in the paper leak case of the Himachal Pradesh police recruitment scam.

A police official said the tax official identified as Sandeep Tailor was allegedly the mastermind in the paper leak case in Solan district and he is posted in the Income Tax department as Tax Assistant Group-C at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

As per investigation carried out by SIT, it has been revealed that he had allegedly taken Rs 21 lakh from 7 candidates of Solan and Arki area through two middlemen namely Virender Kumar and Dev Raj who were arrested a few days back.

The two middlemen allegedly received Rs 50,000 for their services from Sandeep and 80-90 percent of payment was made online by the candidates whereas some payment was made in cash.

The wife of Sandeep Tailor, Rinki Purva is serving as a teacher (TGT Science) in Government Senior Secondary School, Sangliya of Sikar district in Rajasthan, and some amount was deposited in her bank account.

So far, 14 mobile phones and 03 vehicles have been seized by the SIT from the accused persons involved in the paper leak in Solan district, he said.

He stated that a special team of HP Police has already been deputed to Chittorgarh and Sikar in Rajasthan to arrest Sandeep Tailor. The Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu is also in touch with Rajasthan DGP, SP Chittorgarh, and SP Sikar to ensure assistance of the local police to the special team of HP Police, he said, adding Rajasthan Police Constable exam also allegedly with paper leak last week.