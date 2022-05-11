Punjab youth arrested for affixing of Khalistan flags, graffiti at HP Vidhan Sabha

In a major breakthrough, a youth from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly affixing Khalistan flags and graffiti at the gate of HP Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed on Wednesday.

Thakur said here today that the Himachal Pradesh Police has made a major breakthrough in the Vidhan Sabha case by apprehending one accused identified as Harvir Singh from Morinda in Punjab in the morning today.

The accused has allegedly confessed to have put the Khalistan flag and graffiti on the outer wall of HP Vidhan Sabha complex at Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, the search for the second accused, Vaneet Singh jointly by HP Police and Punjab Police was on and he would also be arrested soon, the CM said.

Thakur said that the State police, in this process, has followed ‘rule of law’ and ‘due process’ and got the ‘search and arrest warrant’ from the Competent Court in Dharamshala.

The accused were reportedly arrested on the basis of mobile call details and they had to Dharamshala a day before the incident. They had stayed at a homestay near Dharamshala and they had gone to the assembly complex on a scooter where they affixed graffiti and flags of Khalistan in the night.

The cops are now looking for other angles as to whether they had got some local support for carrying out the act or some more persons were involved in the entire case.