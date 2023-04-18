Prez opens Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra for public

President of India Droupadi Murmu opened a Tulip Garden for the public at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President at Chhrabra near Shimla.

The president arrived at Shimla for a three-day visit on Tuesday and she will be staying at the Rashtrapati Niwas, earlier known as the ‘Presidential Retreat’ at Mashobra.

She was given a rousing reception on her arrival at Kalyani Helipad, Mashobra by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The 173-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas will be thrown open for the visitors after her departure from 23 April this month and also, the visitors and the tourists will be able to visit and have a glimpse of the Tulip varieties as Strong Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbopink and Laptop.

Murmu strolled around the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises and inquired about other varieties of plants.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accompanied a the President after its inauguration of the tulip garden.

The public will be charged an entry fee, Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals, while Rs 250 will be charged from foreign tourists per person.

The nature trails and the orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas will also be open for the visitors and adventure enthusiasts from 23rd April. One can book online to visit the Shimla Rashtrapati Niwas through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in