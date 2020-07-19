Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur today said the previous Congress government did nothing in the apple belt in Shimla district in the state.

“Compared to five years in previous Congress regime, the state has witnessed unprecedented development in the last two and a half years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s tenure not only in Jubbal Kotkhai Assembly constituency, that houses apple belt, but in every nook and corner,” the Chief Minister said, while appreciating the concern of Chief Whip and Jubbal Kotkhai MLA Narender Bragta for development of the area.

Thakur, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 120.66 crore in Kotkhai area of Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency of Shimla district through video conferencing from here today, said the upgradation and strengthening of packing, grading line and Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store at Gumma would facilitate the apple growers of the constituency in particular and growers of district Shimla in general. He said that with upgradation, the capacity of the CA store would be enhanced from 1340 metric tonnes to 2000 metric tonnes.

He said that a new food processing unit at Parali would ensure remunerative prices to the apple growers.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that dedicating projects worth about Rs 270 crore, which included Rs 76.20 crore projects in Jubbal area, 73.13 crore projects in Nawar area and Rs 120.66 crore projects in Kotkhai area, in a single constituency through video conferencing was a record in itself.

He said that all these projects would usher an era of progress and prosperity in Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha area.

Thakur said that the state government was effectively handling the situation of corona pandemic in the state.

He said that although the number of cases in HP have gone up, the recovery rate of the state is one of the best in the country.

Chief Whip and local MLA Narender Bragta said the Chief Minister had evinced keen interest in development of Jubbal Kotkhai area.

Bragta said two and a half years tenure of the present state government has witnessed unprecedented development in the state.

He said that Rs 28.39 crore water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would facilitate thousands of people of about 102 villages. He said that the electric sub centre at Pragatinagar being constructed by spending Rs. 45.58 crore would go a long way in addressing the problem of low voltage and power supply.

It is worth mentioning that Shimla houses the main apple producing belt of Himachal Pradesh and Jubbal Kotkhai constituency is the heartland of apple belt in Shimla. Apples are produced in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu and parts of Chamba and Mandi district in Himachal.

The ‘apple politics’ has played a very important role in Himachal Pradesh in every election as the annual apple economy of the state runs in Rs 3500-4000 crore Rupees.