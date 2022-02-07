Power, water supply restored in HP’s snow bound areas in record time: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said despite record snowfall during the current winter season this year, the state government restored power and water supply in the snow-bound areas in a record time.

Thakur stated that all the major district roads have been restored for vehicular traffic and all-out efforts were made to open the link roads to ensure people do not face any inconvenience.

Adequate man and machinery had been deployed in snow-bound areas to ensure smooth plying of vehicles, he said while advising tourists to drive their vehicles carefully in the morning in snow-bound areas to avoid any mishap.