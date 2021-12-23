PM Modi’s Mandi visit: Jai Ram directs to make event historic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday directed the officers to ensure that all possible arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mandi visit are made to make the event a historic one.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the senior officers of the state government to review the preparedness for Modi’s proposed visit on 27 December to attend the function on completion of four years of BJP led government in Himachal.

Thakur said that adequate arrangements must be made for proper transportation of beneficiaries of various schemes to visit the event.

In addition, proper arrangements must also be made for their food and drinking water. He instructed the district police to make proper arrangements for smooth plying of vehicles, parking of buses, and other vehicles.

Thakur also asked the officers to ensure that the general public do not face any inconvenience due to this mega event.

Arrangements of refreshments and water should be made for the people in the buses coming from different parts of the state and every bus carrying beneficiaries must be accompanied by a liaison officer and they should reach the venue well in time, he added.

State Transport Minister Bikram Singh, while attending the meeting virtually, assured the Chief Minister that proper arrangements would be ensured for transportation of beneficiaries of various schemes to the venue of the rally.

Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, OSD to the Chief Minister Mahinder Dharmani, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Mandi Shalini Agnihotri, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon attended the meeting at Mandi with the Chief Minister, whereas Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of various districts attended the meeting virtually.