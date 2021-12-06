PM Modi lauds Jai Ram govt for 100 per cent Covid vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination of eligible persons with second dose of Covid vaccine.

PM Modi took to social media platform, Twitter to laud the state government which was shared by Thakur who thanked him for continued support to the government that led to the achieving of the vaccination target.

In his message, PM Modi congratulated HP CM and said the people of the state have achieved an exemplary feat in the fight against Covid in the country. The passion of the people of the state will give a push to ‘New India’ in this fight. (Covid ke khilaf Himachalvasiyo ne pure desh ke samne ek anukarniya udaharan pesh kiya hai. Logon ka yahi jazba is ladai mein new India ko nayi takat dega)

HP CM Jai Ram Thakur thanked PM Modi for the support and said the people of the state have achieved the milestone under his energetic leadership and guidance.

“Your support is giving strength to ‘New India’ and I, on behalf of the people of the state, extend gratitude to you for this,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur, in the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during inauguration of OPD at AIIMS Bilaspur, had announced that HP had achieved the target of 100 per cent vaccination.