PM to address HP residents for 100 per cent Covid vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Himachal Pradesh and interact with frontline workers for achieving the target of 100 per cent Covid vaccination, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Addressing the virtual meeting of DCs, SPs, CMOs, medical superintendents and government officers, Thakur said PM Modi congratulated the state government and has agreed to virtually address the people on 6 September.

The PM will also interact with few frontline workers who have done exceptional work in achieving this target, he added.

He stated that Himachal had attained a unique distinction of achieving a cent per cent target of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination above the age of 18 years.

As many as 90 LED screens would be installed at different parts of the state such as district, subdivision and block development headquarters besides other prominent places so that people could participate in this mega event.

The health workers would also interact with the Prime Minister and share their views regarding making this vaccination campaign a success, the CM said.

He further stated that all the Deputy Commissioners must launch a special mop-up round to vaccinate any left out persons.

“Special focus must be laid on identifying difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra district, Malana in Kullu district and Dodra Kwar in Shimla district so that any left out persons could be identified and vaccinated accordingly,” he stated.

He directed the officers to identify a few doctors, paramedical staff, ASHA workers or any other front line workers who have performed their duties in an exceptional way in difficult circumstances.

He stated that adequate arrangements should be made for the sitting of the general public at the venue where the event would be screened.

Besides, it must be ensured that people strictly adhere to the guidelines such as the use of face masks, social distancing in these gatherings and local MLAs, vaccinated people and public representatives participation should be ensured to make this event a success.

He added the state government would provide vaccines to a few left out people of Bara Bhangal area of Kangra district for which special sortie of state helicopter would be conducted.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh directed the officers to ensure that all the left out people, if any, should be vaccinated by 4 September by launching a special campaign.

He added that the state had also maintained a target of zero wastage of vaccine which also needs to be highlighted.

Additional chief secretary J C Sharma, secretary health Amitabh Awasthi, ADGP Ashok Tiwari, information and public relations director Harbans Singh Brascon and other senior officers attended the meeting.