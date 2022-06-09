People have made up their minds to oust BJP from power in HP: Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said the people are miffed with BJP over poor governance, rising inflation, and unemployment and have made up their mind to oust the party from power in the state.

Singh said after coming back from her visit to Kinnaur, Rampur, and Aani blocks, she saw a lot of enthusiasm among the people towards the Congress. The huge crowd of women in the women empowerment function in Rampur has made it clear that the BJP is now a guest in the state for a few days.

The BJP government in its four and half years of rule did not work for the welfare of the people. But now as assembly elections are approaching near, the BJP is making announcements after announcements and is openly misusing government machinery and money for its political rallies, she added.

Pratibha Singh further stated that BJP is also apprehensive about its defeat in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections which is the reason that the party is shying from holding polls on party symbol.

Congress is moving ahead with strength in the state and the party is raising those issues in public from which the ruling party is running from, she further added.