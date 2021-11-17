Om Birla stresses need for use of tech for effective functioning of house

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday stressed on the need for more use of technology to bring effectiveness in the functioning of the House and said the main objective of the Presiding Officers Conference is to secure appropriate coordination of parliamentary procedure throughout India.

Addressing 82nd Presiding Officers Conference which was virtually joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said that the aim, objective and scope of the conference were on widening the democratization of the legislatures and evolution of responsibility for better functioning of the democracy.

“The Parliament and state legislatures are the first forum to ventilate public grievances and to ensure the responsibility of executives. The problems and situations that arise in the floor of the House should be redressed effectively,” he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was known for its high traditions and positive discussions in democratic set up.

“From the first Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Jaywant Ram to present Speaker Vipin Parmar, various dignitaries presided over the House and conducted and guided the proceedings in a dignified manner,” he added.

He also remembered the first Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, former Chief Ministers Ram Lal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh, Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions towards the state.

He urged the Prime Minister to provide National e-Academy for the state at Dharamshala in Kangra district.

He stated that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in India which started paperless work in its Vidhan Sabha which was today known as e-Vidhan.

This House had been witness to many important activities in the constitutional history of the country and the state. Former Presidents Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee addressed this august House. Recently, President of India Ram Nath Kovind has also addressed the House on the occasion of golden jubilee year of statehood of the state and enhanced its pride, he added.

“The state achieved new milestones and dimensions in its development journey since its formation in the year 1948. Today, Himachal has emerged as a front runner state in matters of development due to the efforts of honest and hardworking people of the state. The per capita of the state was Rs 240 in 1948 which increased to more than Rs 1.95 lakh in the year 2020-21.

In the year 1948, the length of the roads in the state was 288 km while today 37,808 km of roads were connecting every nook and corner of the state,” he added.

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said the conference was not only an event to celebrate the 100 glorious years of our democracy but also a time to ponder over the targets and objectives for the next 100 years.

He expressed concern over the delay in implementation of assurances given in the House.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Mukesh Agnihotri said the first conference of Presiding Officers was held here in 1921 and we all were fortunate that we were celebrating this event as a Centennial Year.

The Vidhan Sabha should not hesitate in providing information as at times it had been felt that one could get information through RTI more promptly than that of the House, he added.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar welcomed the PM Modi, Governor Rajender Vishvanath Arlekar who joined the event virtually, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

He added that the august House had passed over 1300 legislations during its glorious past.