Toeing the line of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced to withdraw the facility of ‘subsidized food’ during Assembly session in Himachal Pradesh.

“The decision would come into force from the budget session of state Assembly, however,” Thakur said.

He said the facility of subsidized food in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been withdrawn. “The issue is being raised in media, social media and among other sections. We have discussed it with MLAs, including the opposition members. All of them are ready to leave the facility of subsidized food facilities during the Assembly session. But we will do it from the budget session. Let this session continue with the prevalent system,” he said.

The CM said the actual cost would be charged for food during the session.

“It is now up to the Speaker of HP Assembly whether to go with Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) or private persons on no profit no loss,” he said.

While the Congress members had already walked out of the House on investors meet, when the CM came out with this suo motto statement, the lone CPM member, Rakesh Singha supported the move to withdraw the facility of subsidized food during Assembly session. He, however, asked the government to re-consider withdrawal of the hike in travel allowance as well for MLAs, which he had opposed earlier.