The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that all schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed for regular class activity till 30 September in areas outside the containment zones across the state.

A state government spokesperson said online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. “50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions will be called to the school at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the cantonment zones only with effect from 21st September.

For this, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director of General of Health Services on 8th September should be followed strictly,” he added. The spokesperson said students of classes 9th to 12th may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. “This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted w.e.f. 21st September as per SOPs issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 8th September,” he added.