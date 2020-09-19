Close to the heels of their tribal counterparts in Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district, the natives of Kinnaur district have decided to temporarily suspend tourisim activities, in wake of the Coronavirus and the apple harvest season.

Kinnaur Hotel Association Chief spokesperson Shanta Kumar Negi said, “The decision was unanimously taken in a joint meeting with the local stakeholders to suspend tourism activities of any kind till 1 November.”

“We cannot take risk of any unforeseen circumstances of pandemic in the form of Covid-19. And once the apple harvest season comes to an end the tourist will be welcomed,” he said.

Only 30 percent of the population has picked up tourisim as a side business, while the remaining population of the district is heavily dependent on the yearly Apple crop, dry fruits and other farm products that is harvested in the months of September and October, added Negi.

“As all hotels, home stays and other tourism activities will be closed for the tourists, the tourists have been appealed to postpone their visit to the district,” said Kinnaur Tourism Associates, President Chander Mohan Negi.

Strict action will be taken against those found flouting the decision, as any kind of laxity could collapse the main livelihood of the local population, he said, adding that the locals will also oppose tourist visiting the area with mobile tents.

The concern has been raised consequent to the Himachal Pradesh government having opened its borders to the tourists and their access being allowed without any e-pass.

Kinnaur district till date has reported as many as 138 Covid-19 cases and presently there 38 active cases.